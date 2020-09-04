Houston Launch

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY PUBLIC RADIO Urban Alternative KTSU (90.9 THE VIBE)/HOUSTON officially launches LABOR DAY WEEKEND.

The playlist will consist of the latest in Hip Hop, R&B, and Neo-Soul. The new format will target Millennial's and the Generation Z demographics aged 18 to 44.

KTSU GM ERNEST WALKER said, “90.9FM KTSU Radio has dominated the public radio spectrum for nearly 50 years and plans to raise the bar by filling a void in the HOUSTON market with not only chart-topping music, but rising local and national artists, live and virtual performances and events, thoughtful programming, community outreach and an urban news perspective.

"Most importantly, THE VIBE will carry on the KTSU legacy of empowering and providing opportunities for TSU students and alumni, all while serving the community. THE VIBE becomes part of KTSU’s rich legacy of cultural contribution to HOUSTON.

"KTSU 90.9FM Radio was the first African American station to introduce Hip-Hop to HOUSTON listeners, right here from the historic Black campus of TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. How appropriate it is in 2020 for us to go back to the basics, reaching a new generation of listeners with not only Hip-Hop, R&B and Neo Soul, but with innovation and digital expansion.

"We’d like to publicly thank the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING for grant provisions which allow us the opportunity to reach a younger and more diverse audience.”

THE VIBE staff includes 30-year veteran MADD HATTA most recently of RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX)/HOUSTON. He will serve as Content Dir. (PD). HATTA hosted mornings at the BOX for 20 years.

Other key VIBE team members are Marketing/Community Engagement Dir. HOLLY CHARLES, and News and Digital Media Coordinator NAKIA COOPER.

The Urban Alternative public radio format was developed with support from THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING, a private corporation, and PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES. PARAGON CEO/Founder MIKE HENRY will consult the station.

