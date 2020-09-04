Carmichael

iHEARTMEDIA Country WBUL (98.1 THE BULL)/LEXINGTON, KY showed its support for KENTUCKY's beef producers during Hunger Awareness Month with a virtual benefit concert YESTERDAY (9/3). The show, hosted by WBUL's DEANN STEPHENS, featured KENTUCKY native and RISER HOUSE RECORDS artist DILLON CARMICHAEL. All proceeds from the show will benefit FEEDING KENTUCKY, a charity that strives to increase the quality, variety and nutritional value of food available to Kentuckians.

Donations to the cause can still be made here.

« see more Net News