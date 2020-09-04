Ups Floyd

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK has promoted "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED" local host JAMI FLOYD to Senior Editor of the new Race & Justice Unit. FRIDAY (9/4) was FLOYD's last day hosting "ATC" before switching to her new duties.



A memo from Editor in Chief AUDREY COOPER called FLOYD "an extraordinary talent" and added that her "dedication to justice and equity make her the right person to lead this initiative."

