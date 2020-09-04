Weekend Changes

AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON is making some weekend programming changes, effective SEPTEMBER 18th.

In the changes, the longtime station fixture "HOT JAZZ SATURDAY NIGHT" with ROB BAMBERGER is returning to the lineup with a two-year commitment, filling the 7-10p (ET) hole left in the SATURDAY night lineup left by the cancellation of "LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE." On SUNDAY nights, BBC WORLD SERVICE's "THE ARTS HOUR" will replace the syndicated "LIVE WIRE" 10-11p, and on FRIDAY afternoons, the 1p repeat of "FRESH AIR" will be replaced by a checkerboard of rotating special programs under the "WAMU Presents" banner.

“HOT JAZZ SATURDAY NIGHT and ROB were a cornerstone of WAMU’s weekend programming for nearly four decades,” said Chief Content Officer MONNA KASHFI. “I am thrilled that the show will be coming home to WAMU and that our listeners will be able to re-connect with ROB as we get ready to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the station.”

« see more Net News