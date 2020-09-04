Awards

The PRESS CLUB OF WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA has announced the winners of its 2020 GOLDEN QUILL AWARDS, and the audio categories were dominated by ESSENTIAL PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH and the ALLEGHENY FRONT environmental show airing on WESA.

WESA won in the Excellence in Audio Journalism categories for Spot/Breaking News (“Students Walk Out of Class, Demand Justice for ANTWON ROSE,” SARAH SCHNEIDER AND VIRGINIA ALVINO YOUNG); News Feature (“As Political Tides Shift, Chances at Commutation Rise for PENNSYLVANIA Lifers,” AN-LI HERRING); Traditional Feature (“Being ‘Stronger Than Hate’ Means Addressing the Trauma That Can Lead to Violence,” LIZ REID); Profile (“DAMON YOUNG’s Memoir Tackles ‘Living While Black’ in PITTSBURGH,” BILL O'DRISCOLL); Public Affairs/Politics/Government (“PITTSBURGH Wants to Hire More Black Officers, Some Say It Has to Change From Within,” ARIEL WORTHY); Arts/Entertainment (“Self-Taught PITTSBURGH Artist Gets First Solo Exhibit at Age 89,” BILL O’DRISCOLL); and the Best in Show ED KING Memorial Award (“What’s at Stake When There’s a Language Barrier Between Families and Schools?” SARAH SCHNEIDER AND VIRGINIA ALVINO YOUNG).

ALLEGHENY FRONT won in four Excellence in Audio Journalism categories, Business/Technology/Consumer (“How Much Plastic Waste Is Ending up in Rivers? This PENN STATE Researcher Wants to Know,” JULIE GRANT); Medical/Health (“Popular Backyard Fires Aren’t Fun for Everyone. Wood Smoke Is Bad for Your Health,” KARA HOLSOPPLE),Science/Environment (“Wild PENNSYLVANIA” Series, Staff ); and, shared with STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA, Enterprise/Investigative (“Following PENNSYLVANIA Shale Gas to SCOTLAND” Series, REID FRAZIER).

Other audio winners included VERY LOCAL PITTSBURGH in the History/Culture category ("THE SLAW: Civil War PITTSBURGH"); THE BROADCAST PODCAST's KIM LYONS, NATALIE BENCIVENGA, and MIKE SORG in the Lifestyle category ("Amplifying Women’s Voices in PITSBURGH”); and the PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE's FIELD STUDY podcast with MATT MORET and STEPHEN J. NESBITT (“It’s Not Just a Bad Dream”).

President's Awards for lifetime achievement went to PBS affiliate WQED-TV producer/host and KDKA-A host CHRIS MOORE and author/editor MAXWELL KING, while Service to Journalism Awards went to ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH for its 100th anniversaey and the NEWSPAPER GUILD OF PITTSBURGH and its President MICHAEL A. FUOCO.

« see more Net News