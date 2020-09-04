Bell (Photo: KDKA Radio)

ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH has pulled afternoon host WENDY BELL off the air for an indefinite period in response to complaints about her saying on her JUNE 26th show that protesters defacing public monuments should be "shot on sight" by park rangers and snipers.

A statement by SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI said, "ENTERCOM is the home to thousands of voices representing Americans of all races, ethnicities, gender identity, sexual orientation, beliefs and ability. We take very seriously our responsibility to provide a platform for our communities to engage in diverse and meaningful dialogue, debate and the right to freedom of speech, we do not condone the incitement of violence on any of our platforms. Members of our community have recently brought to our attention comments made by WENDY BELL that do not align with ENTERCOM’s values. WENDY has been taken off air until further notice.

"ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH remains steadfast in our commitment to inclusive conversations that engage everyone in Pittsburgh while excluding any form of violence."

Complaints about BELL prompted crosstown CBS O&O KDKA-TV to inform the public that despite sharing the call letters of its former sister AM station, BELL does not work for the TV station (NET NEWS 9/2). Local bakery BREADWORKS pulled their ads off BELL's show after her latest comments.

BELL was fired from ABC affiliate WTAE-TV for comments on FACEBOOK profiling the unknown suspects in a 2016 mass shooting as "young black men... (who) have multiple siblings from multiple fathers and their mothers work multiple jobs."

