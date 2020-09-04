Salisbury (Photo: Twitter @SeanUnfiltered)

SEAN SALISBURY will be hosting a new weekday football talk show for ENTERCOM Sports KGMZ-F (95.7 THE GAME)/SAN FRANCISCO.

The former NFL quarterback and current iHEARTMEDIA Sports KBME-A (SPORTSTALK 790)/HOUSTON morning host will add the new show, "THE FOOTBALL HOUR WITH SEAN SALISBURY," debuting SEPTEMBER 10th and airing through the football season. SALISBURY announced the new show in a tweet on THURSDAY (9/3).

Really excited and grateful to be adding some more work to my day! Starting Thursday Sept 10 from 6-7 pm pst and then Monday thru Friday every week I will be hosting The Football Hour w/Sean Salisbury on @957thegame in San Francisco!Every day! ððð¯ Let’s Go! — Sean Salisbury (@SeanUnfiltered) September 3, 2020

