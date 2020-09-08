Shakeup

ROE CONN and NICK DIGILIO are out, JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER and a news block with STEVE BERTRAND are in, and ANNA DAVIANTES is getting more time in a shakeup of NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO's lineup announced just as AMERICA headed into the long holiday weekend. The new schedule takes effect SEPTEMBER 28th.

CONN joined WGN in 2015 and was hosting weekday afternoons; his show is being replaced by "CHICAGO'S AFTERNOON NEWS," a news block hosted by STEVE BERTRAND. DIGILIO, with WGN sinc 1985, had been hosting overnights, which will now be filled by reruns of JOHN WILLIAMS' midday show. LANDECKER, the CHICAGO radio legend who most recently had been a fill-in host at WGN, will take over the 7-10p (CT) slot. DAVIANTES' show is expanding to add an hour, now running 4-7p (CT).

BERTRAND said, “I am thrilled to get a chance to help create a show that will be equal parts informative and entertaining. With any luck, we’ll end the day a little smarter and have a good time getting there.”



GM MARY BOYLE said, "The importance of local news and information being shared by someon who is trusted by our audience is paramount during these challenging times. STEVE BERTRAND has always been committed to reporting the news in a fair and thoughtful way. This afternoon news-oriented program led by STEVE is a welcome addition to our WGN RADIO weekday lineup.”

