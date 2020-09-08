Rebranded

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WNIO-A (THE SPORTS ANIMAL)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH has rebranded as 1390 THE GAMBLER, with the station's FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup augmented by shows and hourly updates from betting-centric VSiN.

“THE GAMBLER is the future of sports radio,” said Market Pres. KEITH KENNEDY. “We are thrilled to bring this hot new format to THE VALLEY and assist the YOUNGSTOWN community with navigating the ever-growing world of sports wagering.”

The station is airing the FOX SPORTS RADIO lineup except for evenings, when it will air VSiN's "MY GUYS IN THE DESERT," "RUSH HOUR," "PRIME TIME ACTION," and "THE GREEN ZONE."

