Jerry Tarrants

ALL ACCESS has learned that TOWNSQUARE MEDIA KALAMAZOO, MI has named JERRY "JT" TARRANTS Dir./Content for its five station cluster and Brand Manager for Classic Rock WRKR (ROCK 107.7), succeeding MIKE McKELLY, who is retiring.

TARRANTS, who left his position as WRIF and WCSX/DETROIT PD in JULY (NET NEWS 7/9/20), will also co-host mornings for WRKR with STEFANI BISHOP.

Before his tenure at WRIF and WCSX, TARRANTS spent eight years at the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA GRAND RAPIDS, MI cluster.

Reach out to "JT" at jerry.tarrants@townsquaremedia.com.

« see more Net News