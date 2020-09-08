Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Harry Styles Retains #1 Spot; Jawsh X Jason Top 5; Gaby/Charlie, JP/Julia Top 10; Kane/Khalid/Swae, Topic & A7's Top 15

* HARRY STYLES retains the #1 spot with "Watermelon Sugar" for a 6th week

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO move into the top 5 as "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" surges 1662 spins and is up 6*-4*

* GABBY BARRETT enters the top 10, moving 11*-8* with "I Hope," featuring CHARLIE PUTH, up 615 spins

* JP SAXE and JULIA MICHAELS go top 10 as well, climbing 12*-9* with "If The World Was Ending," climbing 12*-9* and are up 602 spins

* KANE BROWN, KHALID, and SWAE LEE hit the top 15 with "Be Kind," rising 16*-14* and are up nearly 700 spins

* TOPIC & A7S are also top 15 with "Breaking Me," motoring 18*-15* and +419 spins

* BTS post a 1421 spin gain as "Dynamite" climbs 20*-16* in its third week on the chart

* SURF MESA enters the top 20, rising 23*-18* with "ily (i love you baby,)" featuring EMILEE, up 1802 spins

* MILEY CYRUS is top 20 as well with "Midnight Sky," moving 21*-20* and +623 spins

* 24KGOLDN soar 37*-23* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR, up 2285 spins

* DRAKE scores a double digit jump, moving 39*-29* with "Laugh Now Cry Later," up 658 spins

* CALVIN HARRIS X THE WEEKND score the top debut at 31* with "Over Now," up 1054 spins

* BLACKPINK X SELENA GOMEZ debut at 34* with "Ice Cream" at +1605 spins

* ZOE WEES, SAWEETIE, and REGARD and RAYE also debut

Rhythmic: DaBaby Holds 9th Week At #1; DJ Khaled/Drake 'Popstar' Runner Up; Lil Baby, Saweetie Top 5; Drake/Lil Durk, Cardi B/Megan Top 10

* DABABY and RODDY RICCH are #1 for a 6th consecutive week and for a 9th week overall with "Rockstar"

* DJ KHALED and DRAKE are the runner up with "Popstar," moving 3*-2* and is up 311 spins

* SAWEETIE hits the top 5, moving 8*-5* with "Tap In," up 631 spins

* DRAKE is top 10, with a 13*-7* jump for "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, and +963 spins

* CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION go top 10 with "WAP," up 12*-9* and +789 spins

* JAWSH 365 x JASON DERULO move into the top 15 as "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" climbs 17*-15* and is +199 spins

* CHLOE X HALLE go top 20 with "Do It"

* CALVIN HARRIS & THE WEEKND score the top debut with "Over Now" at 25* and grow 728 spins

* DABABY and YOUNG THUG score an impressive debut at 33* with "Blind," up 492 spins

* ROD WAVE and ATR SON SON enter at 34* with "Rags2Riches" at +348 spins

* LOGIC, NLE CHOPPA (featuring MULATTO), and 24KGOLDN (featuring IANN DIOR) also debut

Urban: Lil Baby Lands 7th Chart Topper; Megan Top 5; Drake/Durk, Saint Jhn Top 10

* LIL BABY lands his 7th number one hit at Urban as "The Bigger Picture" moves 3*-1* and is up 794 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION goes top 5 with "Girls In The Hood," up to #5

* DRAKE and LIL DURK enter the top 10 as "Laugh Now Cry Later," featuring LIL DURK, moves 11*-9* and is +559 spins

* SAINT JHN hits the top 10 with "Roses," up 12*-10* and +539 spins

* YOUNG DOLPH and MEGAN THEE STALLION are top 15 with "RNB," up 16*-15* and +343 spins

* GUNNA (and YOUNG THUG) and J. COLE both hit the top 20

* MULATTO and A$AP FERG both debut

Hot AC: The Weeknd Spends 15th Week At #1; Maroon 5 Top 10; Dan + Shay Top 15; Jawsh X Jason, Kane/Khalid/Swae Top 20

* THE WEEKND holds the top spot for a 15th non-consecutive week with "Blinding Lights"

* MAROON 5 hits the top 10 with "Nobody's Love," rising 11*-9*

* DAN + SHAY go top 15 with "I Should Probably Go To Bed," moving 16*-15* and is +332 spins

* JAWSH 685 x JASON DERULO go 21*-16* and enter the top 20 with "Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)" with a +708 spins

* KANE BROWN, KHALID, and SWAE LEE hit the top 20 with "Be Kind," rising 22*-19* and are up 237 spins

* BTS lands the top debut, entering at 33* with "Dynamite," up 217 spins

* AVENUE BEAT enters at 40* with "F2020"

Active Rock: Metallica Remains #1; Seether Runner Up; Chris Cornell Top 3; The Hu Top 5; Manson Top 15

* METALLICA and THE SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY hold the top spot with "All Within My Hands (S&M 2)"

* SEETHER is the runner up with "Dangerous," rising 3*-2*

* CHRIS CORNELL is top 3 with "Patience," climbing 5*-3* and is +77 spins

* THE HU go top 5 with "Wolf Totem," featuring JACOBY SHADDIX

* MARILYN MANSON is top 15 with "We Are Chaos"

* DEFTONES surge into the top 20, thanks to a 22*-16* with "Ohms," up 273 spins

* SIXX: AM/ARTISTS FOR RECOVERY vault 34*-23* with "Maybe It's Time," up 213 spins

* SAUL and ROYAL BLISS debut

Alternative: Matt Maeson Holds Top Spot; All Time Low Top 3; Machine Gun Kelly Top 5; Bastille, Wallows Top 10

* MATT MAESON holds the top spot for a 3rd week with "Hallucinogenics"

* ALL TIME LOW go top 3 with "Monsters," featuring BLACKBEAR, up 4*-3* and +188 spins

* MACHINE GUN KELLY is top 5 with "Bloody Valentine," moving 6*-5* and +178 spins

* BASTILLE move 12*-9* with "WHAT YOU GONNA DO????," featuring GRAHAM COXON, up 112 spins

* WALLOWS score a 13*-10* move with "Are You Bored Yet?," rising 76 spins

* WHITE REAPER, JUDAH & THE LION, THE 1975 all go top 15

* I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME go top 20 with "Leave Me Alone," up 24*-20* and +90 spins

* CANNONS surge 38*-28* with "Fire For You"

* 24KGOLDN lands the top debut at 35* with "Mood," featuring IANN DIOR

* JXDN and BEABADOOBEE also debut

Triple A: Michael Franti New #1; Maeson Runner Up; My Morning Jacket, Dermot Kennedy Top 10; Tame Impala Top 15; Avett Brothers Top 20

* MICHAEL FRANTI and SPEARHEAD are the new #1 with "I Got You"

* MATT MAESON is the runner up with "Hallucinogenics," up 4*-2* and +42 spins

* MY MORNING JACKET go to #7 with "Feel You"

* DERMOT KENNEDY is top 10 with "Giants," up 12*-9*

* TAME IMPALA go top 15 with "Is It True" surging 20*-13*

* AVETT BROTHERS go top 20 with "Victory"

* BILLIE EILISH, ELLE KING, and the ROLLING STONES all debut

* NATHANIEL RATLIFF enters the top 5 with "Time Stands," rising 6*-5*

