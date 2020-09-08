Sold

The price by which LEGACY COMMUNICATIONS, LLC is selling Country KZTL/PAXTON-NORTH PLATTE, NE and Active Rock KRNP (ROCK 100)/SUTHERLAND-NORTH PLATTE, NE to EAGLE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is $800,000 plus an LMA before closing. The price was undisclosed when broker KALIL & CO. announced the deal late last month.

In other filings with the FCC, in a two-step transaction, JONATHAN L. SMITH's CHOICE RADIO CORPORATION is assigning Country WTBK (K-105.7)/MANCHESTER, KY to creditor MANCHESTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. after defaulting on an agreement to pay off a judgment for $191.637.21 in debt, and MANCHESTER COMMUNICATIONS in turn is selling the station to KAREN MOSES' STRATEGIC IMPACT MARKETING CONSULTING CORPORATION for $138,541.71 in a promissory note.

FOREVER MEDIA's FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC has applied for an STA to operate WTNA-A/ALTOONA, PA under the parameters of its nondirectional construction permit while it repairs its licensed directional array.

Filing for Silent STAs were SANTA CRUZ EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION (KFER/SANTA CRUZ, CA, wildfires); THE CURATORS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI (K242AN/LEBANON, MO, construction work at transmitter site); and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA LAKE CHARLES LICENSE, LLC (KLCL-A/LAKE CHARLES, LA, loss of power due to Hurricane LAURA).

And requesting extensions of Silent STAs were ONE MART CORPORATION (KEVT-A/SAHUARITA, AZ, loss of programming); NORTHERN RADIO OF MICHIGAN, INC. (WSRJ/HONOR, MI, financial issues and pending sale); NORTHERN RADIO OF GAYLORD, INC. (WSRT/GAYLORD, MI, financial issues and pending sale); and NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. (WFDX/ATLANTA, MI, financial issues, looking for buyer).

