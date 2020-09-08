Back On The Radio

NICK CANNON has announced that he's back on the radio for his SKYVIEW NETWORKS nationally syndicated show, NICK CANNON RADIO beginning today (9/8). CANNON had taken time away for a period of reflection, dialogue and study with some of America’s most notable Jewish community leaders and representatives. CANNON has pledged to be a leading voice and advocate for positive change, greater understanding and unity between the Black and Jewish communities.

CANNON commented, "I’m extremely blessed and humbled, and have an incredibly meaningful opportunity to use my public platform to spread love, positivity and understanding. I’ve come away these past few weeks with a much broader perspective on the Jewish plight throughout history, some lifelong friendships, and a newfound purpose for uniting the Black and Jewish communities of all generations to combat the systemic racism and injustices that continue to plague our world today. My work has just begun, and I look forward to continuing my journey toward further enlightenment."

Rabbi NOAM E MARANS added, "I welcome NICK CANNON as a new friend. “We will learn from one another and open the window to go beyond that which originally brought us together, seizing this opportunity to expand the conversation to the two-way street of Black-Jewish relations."

SKYVIEW NETWORKS Pres./COO STEVE JONES said, "“We are so appreciative of NICK CANNON’s affiliates for their commitment to NICK during his period of reflection. We recognize that he is an incredible entertainer with a powerful voice that will continue to command the interest and attention of radio listeners during this volatile time in AMERICA."

CANNON stepped away from the mic in JULY after a controversial episode of his podcast, CANNON'S CLASS, where he appeared to promote hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. (NET NEWS 7/16)

