Former PITTSBURGH STEELERS and UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE offensive lineman RAMON FOSTER is joining CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE as morning co-host with incumbent JASON MARTIN. FOSTER, who retired from the NFL in MARCH, will debut on THE ZONE TOMORROW (9/9).

PD PAUL MASON said, “From the moment I met RAMON FOSTER, I knew he was the right person for this role. Not only is he a VOL For Life with many years in the NFL, but he is also very likable, a great story teller, and is just flat out interesting to listen to. I'm extremely excited and happy for our listeners!”

VP/GM ALLISON WARREN said, "FOSTER joins an all-star line-up on 104.5 THE ZONE. He brings with him a deep history with the TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS, a wealth of experience and expertise as a former NFL player, and beyond that, a passion for his community and family."

FOSTER said, “I’ve loved my experiences in the media throughout my 11-year career as a professional football player. It's important for players to have a voice to express their thoughts clearly for their fan bases and community to lend some understanding. I'm a VFL that can’t wait to talk sports and hope I can lend a level of expertise to 104.5 THE ZONE listeners as they go about their day.”

