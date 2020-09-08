Duncan

NASHVILLE-based publishing and record company DREAMLINED ENTERTAINMENT, founded in 2015 by producer KEITH STEGALL, has named BLAKE DUNCAN Director of Creative/A&R. DUNCAN will help oversee a label roster that incudes KEVIN MAC, JAMES LEBLANC, OUTLAW APOSTLES and DAN SMALLEY, as well as a publishing roster that includes MAC, LEBLANC, SMALLEY, BRIAN MAHER, KEITH STEGALL, JEN STEGALL and MARGARET VALENTINE.

Prior to joining the DREAMLINE team, DUNCAN interned in A&R at BROKEN BOW and RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT/SONG FACTORY.

“I couldn't be more pleased to welcome BLAKE DUNCAN to DREAMLINED's creative team,” said Exec. VP/Creative GINNY JOHNSON. “I have certainly been in this industry long enough to recognize exceptional talent when I see it, and BLAKE is the real deal!”

“I am grateful for the opportunity at DREAMLINED ENTERTAINMENT," said DUNCAN. "There’s a high energy at DREAMLINED that can’t be matched. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success by working with these great writers and artists each day."

