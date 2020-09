Some Changes

SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO's NFL coverage this season wil include a new weekly LAS VEGAS RAIDERS show, a new daily show with BOB PAPA and CHARLIE WEIS, and new analysts on "THE OPENING DRIVE."

Debuting TOMORROW (9/9) on SIRIUSXM NFL RADIO, "SILVER & BLACK RADIO" will be a weekly show airing 7-8p (ET) weekdays, hosted by LOTUS Sports KRLV-A (RAIDER NATION RADIO 920 AM)/LAS VEGAS midday host JOHN "JT THE BRICK" TOURNOUR and former RAIDER MIKE HAYNES.

In addition, former RAVENS, 49ERS, EAGLES, and PANTHERS wide receiver TORREY SMITH and former BENGALS, JAGUARS, BEARS, and TITANS quarterback JORDAN PALMER will be weekly co-hosts on "THE OPENING DRIVE" with SOLOMON WILCOTS, who has taken over regular hostinf duties on the show this season. SMITH will appear on MONDAYS and PALMER will guest on THURSDAYS.



PAPA and former coach WEIS will host "AIRING IT OUT" weekdays 10a-noon (ET).

