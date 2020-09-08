Boo To You Too

Everyone agrees that 2020 has been a scary year. With Halloween right around the corner, iHEARTMEDIA DALLAS/FORT WORTH will present "Drive-Boo Halloween," a zero contact, family friendly drive through Halloween experience in partnership with the AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER and REINDEER MANOR happening each weekend in OCTOBER, from 7-11p.

"Drive-Boo Halloween" is a multi-level attraction that will allow guests to celebrate from the safety of their cars. Each level of "Drive-Boo Halloween" will show off a vast array of Halloween nostalgia, including traditional trick or treat imagery, a haunted carnival, as well as Halloween monsters and characters. Guests will also be able to tune in to haunting music and spooky sounds from their cars. In addition, there will also be a special VIP floor with more intense scares, similar to a traditional seasonal haunted attraction.

iHEARTMEDIA Region President KELLY KIBLER said, "We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique and family friendly event to DALLAS/FORT WORTH. We know Halloween will look different this year, and we wanted to be able to give everyone a safe and socially distanced option to celebrate."

Tickets are available here.

