Wondery+ Free Trial Among Perks Offered In American Express Card Holder 'Essentials Care Package'
September 8, 2020 at 10:14 AM (PT)
A one-year free trial of WONDERY's subscription podcast service will be one of the perks in a new package being offered to AMERICAN EXPRESS card holders TODAY (9/8).
WONDERY+, usually $34.99/year, will be offered as a free trial for one year in the “AMERICAN EXPRESS Essentials Care Package," announced to card holders in an e-mail TODAY (9/8). The premium service offers ad-free access to WONDERY shows and bonus content in advance of public release.
