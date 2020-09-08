Free Trial

A one-year free trial of WONDERY's subscription podcast service will be one of the perks in a new package being offered to AMERICAN EXPRESS card holders TODAY (9/8).



WONDERY+, usually $34.99/year, will be offered as a free trial for one year in the “AMERICAN EXPRESS Essentials Care Package," announced to card holders in an e-mail TODAY (9/8). The premium service offers ad-free access to WONDERY shows and bonus content in advance of public release.

