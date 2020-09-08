Circle Network

CIRCLE, the Country music and lifestyle-focused television network that launched in JANUARY (NET NEWS 12/11/19), will air 40 hours of special programming in the week leading up to the 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards. Kicking off SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th with an ACM OPRY Live performance by new artist winners RILEY GREEN and TENILLE TOWNES (NET NEWS 8/20), fans can tune in to CIRCLE and enjoy special shows, trivia and fresh content featuring past and current ACM nominees. Featured artists include BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE BRYAN, DOLLY PARTON, MARTINA MCBRIDE, KEITH URBAN, GEORGE JONES, SARA EVANS, LEE BRICE, OLD DOMINION, JOSH TURNER, CARLY PEARCE, JOHN RICH and more.

“This year’s 55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Awards will be unlike any other, and we are thrilled to have CIRCLE’s ACM Awards Red Carpet Week lead with this early celebration,” said ACM CEO DAMON WHITESIDE. “With intimate moments commemorating artists’ past ACM Awards experiences, interviews with current nominees, and an inside look into our new artist winners, TENILLE TOWNES and RILEY GREEN, there is something for every Country fan to enjoy as they prepare for the live telecast on SEPTEMBER 16th!”

“We are honored to be a part of the history-making 55th ACM Awards by airing a special Red Carpet Week on CIRCLE TV,” said CIRCLE MEDIA GM DREW REIFENBERGER. “We’ve curated non-stop content featuring some of the most notable past and current ACM Awards nominees to help fans get excited for the big night. It is also humbling to have the awards show in our backyard [in NASHVILLE] for the first time ever during such unprecedented times, and we can’t wait to help honor these legendary venues in MUSIC CITY.”

Find a full list of programming for CIRCLE's ACM Red Carpet Week here.

« see more Net News