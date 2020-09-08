-
Westwood One, Imperative Entertainment Debut 'True' Podcast
September 8, 2020 at 11:48 AM (PT)
WESTWOOD ONE and IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT have launched another new weekly podcast, "TRUE," looking at unusual real-life stories from the news, like the infamous "Balloon Boy" incident, the man who scammed millions from farmers using pigeons, and real-life superheroes.
The show is hosted by creator ERIK CROSBY. The show, IMPERATIVE's seventh podcast, debuts TODAY (9/8).
