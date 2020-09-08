New Daily Podcast

The TEXAS FARM BUREAU RADIO NETWORK has debuted a daily weekday podcast on TEXAS agriculture, "TEXAS AG TODAY," hosted by the network's Manager CAREY MARTIN.

“We’re excited about offering this daily podcast to TEXAS farmers and ranchers and to everyone who has an interest in TEXAS agriculture,” said MARTIN. “We have three-full farm broadcasters at the network, plus reporters from the around the state, who will work to bring listeners the latest on farm and ranch news. I believe we have one of the largest agricultural news teams in the state.”

