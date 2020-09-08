Criswell

CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA VP/Market Mgr. AARON CRISWELL exits the cluster. No successor has been announced.

CRISWELL came to CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT from ADAMS RADIO GROUP/LAS CRUCES, NM in MAY 2018.

The CUMULUS/SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA cluster includes Country KRMD (COUNTRY 101.1), Sports KRMD-A-K264AS (THE TICKET), Urban KMJJ, Hot AC KQHN (Q97.3), and Urban AC KVMA (MAGIC 102.9).

