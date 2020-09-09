It's Natural, It's Chemical

PREMIERE NETWORKS’ FOX SPORTS RADIO launched a new fantasy football podcast on the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK TUESDAY (9/8). "I WANT YOUR FLEX" is hosted by evening "THE JASON SMITH SHOW WITH MIKE HARMON" co-host and SUNDAY morning host MIKE HARMON and Managing News Editor and SUNDAY afternoon host DAN BEYER, and will post on TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS.



"The 2020 offseason has been orchestrated like no other campaign in our history," said HARMON. "Utilizing our years of experience and a wealth of contacts, DAN and I will do the work, breaking down each unit and matchup to find value and create proper perspective. And we'll bring the rankings. Lots of rankings! Admit it -- you're singing ‘I WANT YOUR FLEX’ right now."



"I’m super excited to be a part of this podcast, as fantasy football may be one of the few normal things we can count on in 2020," said BEYER. "I can't wait to partner with MIKE, who has one of the better minds in the fantasy world, and I look forward to sharing the roller coaster ride that is fantasy football with all of our listeners."



"For years, MIKE and DAN provided outstanding fantasy football coverage to hundreds of radio stations around the country," said FSR VP/Sports Programming SCOTT SHAPIRO. "We love that they can now ‘flex’ their muscles in the podcast space. They do a ton of homework and will make listeners smarter – at least those who have an interest in winning their leagues!"

« see more Net News