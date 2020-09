Now Branded As 95.1 The River

ALL ACCESS has learned that last FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th, AMERICAN MEDIA INVESTMENTS flipped Classic Hits KEWL (KOOL 95.1)/TEXARKANA, TX to '90s based Alternative "THE RIVER 95.1" adding the syndicated FREE BEER & HOT WINGS for mornings.

