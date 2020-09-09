No Sale

No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY morning (9/9).

The UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE has applied for an STA to operate WUNH/DURHAM, NH at 70% power due to a "not easily identifiable" technical issue.

Receiver MARK C. HEALY has requested an extension of the Silent STA for WKTK/COLUMBIA CITY, FL while a sale pends.

And NORTH TEXAS RADIO GROUP, L.P. has closed on the sale of KVUT/CUNEY, TX to the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT TYLER for $120,000.

