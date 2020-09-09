Refinancing

NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC indirect subsidiaries NIELSEN FINANCE LLC and NIELSEN FINANCE CO. are issuing $500 in senior notes due 2028 and $500 million in senior notes due 2030 in a private offering

The company is using the proceeds to partially redeem NIELSEN COMPANY (LUXEMBOURG) S.À,R.L.'s 5.500% senior notes due 2021 in the amount of $275 million and its 5.000% senior notes due 2022 in the amount of $725 million.

« see more Net News