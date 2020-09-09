Toucher

FRED TOUCHER has returned to his morning co-host duties at BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON after spending the last seven weeks in treatment for alcohol dependency.

On INSTAGRAM, TOUCHER, who co-hosts "TOUCHER & RICH" with RICH SHERTENLIEB and went on leave on JULY 22nd after a show during which he emotionally discussed his personal issues, posted a message about his return, writing, "I’m back baby! It’s been a crazy few weeks but I survived. I want to thank all of you for the tremendous support. I have read all your messages and they helped me more than you could imagine."

