iHEARTMEDIA is partnering with syndicated "THE BREAKFAST CLUB" co-host CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD to launch THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK. The new venture, which will debut this FALL with 18 podcasts including the podcast replay of "THE BREAKFAST CLUB," was to be announced at the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT TODAY (9/9). PEPSICO BEVERAGES, through agency OMD, has signed on as inaugural sponsor.

"Blackness has an immediate, culture shifting effect on everything,” said CHARLAMAGNE. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard. Unapologetically Black experiences, unapologetically Black thought, unapologetically Black ideas. Black, Black, Blackity Black, Black, Black, Black. Everything Black. Black Everything. The vision for THE BLACK EFFECT is to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHEART, it’s an honor to make history with them."

“As our country’s number one audio company and podcaster, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to give new voices a massive audience platform for creativity and innovation -- and for important ideas that need to be heard,” said iHEARTMEDIA Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD is an unparalleled multi-platform creator whose impact extends across radio, digital, social, TV, events and podcasts. He is uniquely qualified to bring THE BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK to life, and we are lucky and honored to be his chosen partner and to continue our successful partnership of over a decade in this exciting and fast-growing arena.”

“We knew we wanted to support this groundbreaking partnership as soon as CHARLAMAGNE and iHEART shared their vision for the network. This opportunity connects our brands to consumers through the newer trusted medium of podcasting, and more importantly, supports the overall PEPSICO strategic initiative to invest in Black communities and support diverse voices,” said PEPSICO BEVERAGES Head of Media KATIE HANIFFY. “We’ve had the pleasure of collaborating with CHARLAMAGNE in the past and look forward to our continued partnership with him and iHEARTMEDIA on this incredibly exciting venture.”

The network's podcasts will include:

"DRINK CHAMPS" with N.O.R.E AND DJ EFN

"ALL THE SMOKE" with MATT BARNES

“THE 85 SOUTH SHOW” with KARLOUS MILLER, DC YOUNG FLY, and CLAYTON ENGLISH

"WHOREIBLE DECISIONS" with MANDII B and WEEZY

"DROPPING GEMS" with DEVI BROWN

"HOLDING COURT" with EBONI K. WILLIAMS

"CAREFULLY RECKLESS" with JESS HILARIOUS

"STREET POLITICIANS" with TAMIKA MALLORY and MYSONNE

"HOT HAPPY MESS" with ZURI HALL

"UNTITLED" with BONANG MATHEBA

"HELLO SOMEBODY" with SENATOR NINA TURNER

"P.O.D." with ASHLEY AND TAMMY

"STRAIGHT SHOT NO CHASER" with TEZLYN FIGARO

"LAUGH AND LEARN" with FLAME MONROE (Executive Produced by TIFFANY HADDISH)

"CHECKING IN" with MICHELLE WILLIAMS

"CUT TO IT" with STEVEN SMITH SR.

"NO CEILINGS" with GLASSES MALONE

"GANGSTER CHRONICLES" with MC EIHT, REGGIE WRIGHT JR. and JAMES MCDONALD

