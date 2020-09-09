-
WAKS (96.5 Kiss FM)/Cleveland Is Showing Its Pride
September 9, 2020
iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND and BYRANT & STRATTON COLLEGE are teaming up with Pride In The C-L-E and the LGBT COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER CLEVELAND’s” 1st ever PRIDE RIDE!
A socially-distanced Pride parade for the Battery Park, Gordon Square and Ohio City neighborhoods!
KISS FM will be totally commercially free, blastin’ an exclusive PRIDE Playlist – SATURDAY morning starting at 11a – with your guest DJ – ELVIS DURAN,
