This Weekend

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WAKS (96.5 KISS FM)/CLEVELAND and BYRANT & STRATTON COLLEGE are teaming up with Pride In The C-L-E and the LGBT COMMUNITY CENTER OF GREATER CLEVELAND’s” 1st ever PRIDE RIDE!

A socially-distanced Pride parade for the Battery Park, Gordon Square and Ohio City neighborhoods!

KISS FM will be totally commercially free, blastin’ an exclusive PRIDE Playlist – SATURDAY morning starting at 11a – with your guest DJ – ELVIS DURAN,

