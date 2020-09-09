-
Texas Hill's Adam Wakefield Pops The Question
ALL ACCESS congratulates TEXAS HILL's ADAM WAKEFIELD and his longtime girlfriend, artist and actress JENNY LEIGH, who got engaged last week while on vacation in MARYLAND.
“I knew I wanted to propose to JENNY in front of her family. They're such great people and I already feel like they treat me like family,” WAKEFIELD told PEOPLE. "I did it at a lakeside restaurant in MARYLAND when we were on vacation with her family. She had no idea it was coming, so I think I got her pretty good.”
