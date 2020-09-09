Wakefield & Leigh

ALL ACCESS congratulates TEXAS HILL's ADAM WAKEFIELD and his longtime girlfriend, artist and actress JENNY LEIGH, who got engaged last week while on vacation in MARYLAND.

“I knew I wanted to propose to JENNY in front of her family. They're such great people and I already feel like they treat me like family,” WAKEFIELD told PEOPLE. "I did it at a lakeside restaurant in MARYLAND when we were on vacation with her family. She had no idea it was coming, so I think I got her pretty good.”

