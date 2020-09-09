Brings In Bernie

Former CLEVELAND BROWNS quarterback BERNIE KOSAR has been hired as a contributor to GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND for the 2020 football season. KOSAR will appear on "THE REALLY BIG SHOW" on MONDAYS and "THE NEXT LEVEL" on FRIDAYS, and will host a weekly podcast, "BERNIE'S WORLD," for the station's "THE LAND ON DEMAND" subscription service.



“I’ve been a BROWNS fan since I was a kid growing up in Northeast OHIO,” said KOSAR. “I’m so proud to have played for the BROWNS. Now I’m thrilled to join the team at 850 ESPN CLEVELAND to talk about the health and wellness of ourselves and the 2020 CLEVELAND BROWNS.”

“Growing up in CLEVELAND every kid wanted to be BERNIE, myself included. He’s been the King of CLEVELAND for my entire life,” said "THE NEXT LEVEL" co-host EMMETT GOLDEN.

