Returns To Austin

Veteran programmer JAY MICHAELS has been named PD of WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (STAR 933)/AUSTIN effective immediately. He will be in the house as of THURSDAY (9/10). The move reunites MICHAELS with longtime employer, owner and friend BOB SINCLAIR, SCOTT GILLMORE & the entire staff in AUSTIN. He was most recently PD for NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA.

MICHAELS said, "Working with BOB and the people at WATERLOO who I’ve known and respected for many years, is like coming home and is an incredible opportunity where I started in radio--I’m ready!" MICHAELS added, "Being a family man and close to family, friends and one of the strongest companies in the country is an incredible opportunity that takes me home".

WATERLOO Co-Owner BOB SINCLAIR commented, "JAY is absolutely one the hardest working, smartest, and with-it people I have ever known. We are lucky to have him back in AUSTIN. I am also very lucky to have KRASH KELLY, who started STAR933 for us, and will continue to KBPA (103.5 BOB-FM), quite possibly the most ratings dominant radio station in AMERICA for the last fifteen years."

SCOTT GILMORE, WATERLOO MEDIA SVP/Market Mgr. noted “It’s rare that you get to work with someone as talented as JAY twice in the same market. I’m thrilled that he’s re-joining our team in AUSTIN!”

In addition to his most recent stint in OMAHA, JAY MICHAELS has had successful stops in DALLAS, HOUSTON, NORFOLK and LOS ANGELES to name a few.

