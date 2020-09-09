-
Jay Michaels Named New PD At Waterloo's KGSR (Star 933)/Austin
September 9, 2020 at 9:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Veteran programmer JAY MICHAELS has been named PD of WATERLOO MEDIA Hot AC KGSR (STAR 933)/AUSTIN effective immediately. He will be in the house as of THURSDAY (9/10). The move reunites MICHAELS with longtime employer, owner and friend BOB SINCLAIR, SCOTT GILLMORE & the entire staff in AUSTIN. He was most recently PD for NRG MEDIA Hot AC KQKQ (SWEET 98.5)/OMAHA.
MICHAELS said, "Working with BOB and the people at WATERLOO who I’ve known and respected for many years, is like coming home and is an incredible opportunity where I started in radio--I’m ready!" MICHAELS added, "Being a family man and close to family, friends and one of the strongest companies in the country is an incredible opportunity that takes me home".
WATERLOO Co-Owner BOB SINCLAIR commented, "JAY is absolutely one the hardest working, smartest, and with-it people I have ever known. We are lucky to have him back in AUSTIN. I am also very lucky to have KRASH KELLY, who started STAR933 for us, and will continue to KBPA (103.5 BOB-FM), quite possibly the most ratings dominant radio station in AMERICA for the last fifteen years."
SCOTT GILMORE, WATERLOO MEDIA SVP/Market Mgr. noted “It’s rare that you get to work with someone as talented as JAY twice in the same market. I’m thrilled that he’s re-joining our team in AUSTIN!”
In addition to his most recent stint in OMAHA, JAY MICHAELS has had successful stops in DALLAS, HOUSTON, NORFOLK and LOS ANGELES to name a few.
-