Seminar goes online

ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL’s Country Cares radio seminar is going virtual for now as a result of the continuing pandemic. The event, which had been scheduled for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8th through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11th in MEMPHIS, will now take place online. Truncated from three days to one hour long, the seminar will be held on OCTOBER 15th from 1-2p (CT). Content will include the latest hospital updates, a patient spotlight, and a briefing on ST. JUDE’s new “We Won’t Stop” campaign.

The annual seminar, which helps Country radio stations prepare for their annual ST. JUDE radiothons and other fundraising events, has traditionally been held in JANUARY, as it was earlier this year. But in FEBRUARY, the hospital announced that it was permanently moving the event to OCTOBER in order to “instill excitement in our radio partners and equip them with all the information they need before annual fundraising season kicks off” (NET NEWS 2/26). Many stations hold their annual radiothons in DECEMBER.

The seminar has gathered Country radio, record label, industry members and artists together to focus not only on how participating stations can improve upon their annual radiothons, but also how artists and the industry can help. Celebrating its 31st anniversary, the Country Cares for ST. JUDE Kids program is one of the most successful radio fundraising events in the country, with nearly 200 radio stations across the U.S. participating annually.

Those who register to watch the livestream will receive a ST. JUDE swag box full of gifts like the new “We Won’t Stop” shirt, a ST. JUDE hat, tumbler and more. By attending the livestream and watching the on-demand videos (coming soon), attendees will have a chance to win one of four $250 TARGET gift cards.

