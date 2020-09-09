Benefits Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia

BEASLEY's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA and HABITAT FOR HUMANITY PHILADELPHIA are presenting The 2nd Annual "Gimme Shelter" event to help families in need of affordable housing, on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH from 11a to 3p (ET).

The event will take place at the HABITAT FOR HUMANITY RESTORE in PHILADELPHIA, and WMGK's JOHN DEBELLA, MATT CORD, ANDRE GARDNER, and TONY HARRIS will be broadcasting live from the donation site.



Listeners are encouraged to drop off new and/or gently used home goods, hardware, and construction materials, with all donated items to benefit the non-profit organization’s mission of helping to build and repairs home for individuals and families in need in PHILADELPHIA.

All on-site donors will receive a commemorative "Gimme Shelter" t-shirt, and a full list of accepted items are available here.

