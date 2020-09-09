Upfront

NPR's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation unveiled a plan to include local content within a daily national news podcast. The new afternoon update "CONSIDER THIS" will include local content in some markets, with a 10 minute national segment followed by local content from participating member stations.

The local stations participating in the project are BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON; WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH-F (GBH)/BOSTON; NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK; WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY-F/PHILADELPHIA; AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON; CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO; MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO; NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA-F/DALLAS; SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES; SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES; KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO; and OREGON PUBLIC BROADCASTING. AdsWIZZ will provide the customization technology to allow listeners to get the local content in their areas. Listeners outside those areas will continue to get the national edition.

"This project is truly the best reflection of the public radio mission," said Sr. Dir./On Demand Programming NEAL CARRUTH. "CONSIDER THIS is now a collaborative podcast that will know where users are and deliver them the news of the day from their community and beyond. It demonstrates what only the public radio network has the ability to do."

"NPR has always partnered with our Member stations to deliver local content to users, from newscasts to radio stories. Now we are expanding that partnership to deliver an even better blended experience by meeting users where they already are on their favorite podcasting platform," said Sr. Product Mgr. of Podcasts STACEY GOERS. "NPR has long supported the open ecosystem of podcasting, including experimentation and growth in podcasting technology. With CONSIDER THIS, we're excited to use our sponsorship technology to deliver editorial content in a new way."

The partnership between WBUR and GBH is the rival stations' first teaming. WBUR's PARIS ALSTON and GBH's ARUN RATH will alternate weeks as anchors with reports from both statons. “BOSTON has always benefited from two outstanding NPR stations in the market, ensuring listeners have access to the trusted quality journalism they have come to expect from public media,” said GBH GM/News PAM JOHNSTON. “We are excited about collaborating with WBUR, drawing on the strengths of both stations, to bring the local news that matters most to our audiences to the NPR podcast CONSIDER THIS.”

“This is a thrilling moment and it demonstrates the extraordinary power of public radio -- coming together to deliver an unmatched on-demand experience. One that is global, national and local. PARIS and ARUN will be the perfect companions to end the news day, with the most important stories in BOSTON and beyond,” said WBUR CEO MARGARET LOW. “We are delighted to be working with NPR and GBH on this new venture.”

The presentation also previewed the upcoming "LOUDER THAN A RIOT," hosted by RODNEY CARMICHAEL and SIDNEY MADDEN, a look at the rise of Hip Hop alongside the increase in mass incarceration, which CARMICHAEL termed "the most important civil rights issue of our time."

« see more Net News