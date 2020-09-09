Morning Show Changes

Big changes to the morning show at ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94.1)/ATLANTA , as the 'friends' on the JENN (HOBBY) AND FRIENDS show, MARK OWENS and CURTIS SLADE are out.

A post on the station's INSTAGRAM page (pictured) notes that JENN will be returning soon.

The move was first reported by RODNEY HO in the ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Read his full account here.

