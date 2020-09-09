More Sauce

STITCHER has announced that it is launching a podcast network dedicated to Black voices, MORE SAUCE. The network includes existing shows like Dr. IMANI WALKER's "IMANI STATE OF MIND" and a partnership with ISSA RAE's RAEDIO music library, and will launch LALA MILAN's "THE SALON" on OCTOBER 5th and PORSHA WILLIAMS' "PORSHA4REAL" later this FALL.



Exec. Prod./Original Programming T. SQUARE said, "MORE SAUCE aims to create memorable content through the lens of Black experiences to help listeners have a community they can go to, to take a break from daily routines and the harsh realities society is facing today."



"STITCHER is a great fit for me because they understood my vision. I wanted to bring a nostalgic feeling of the hair salon with a fearless new touch of radio to podcasts," said MILAN. "I didn't want to be limited in my conversations nor guests. STITCHER understood my new approach and was open to it along with allowing me to keep my creative rights."



"Being a host of a podcast focusing on mental health has allowed me to reach more people than I normally would by treating patients," said Dr. WALKER. "During these trying times, I'm happy to know that I've helped my listeners to know that they're not alone and that mental health is just as important as any other health-related issue. Being able to share my experience and expertise by breaking down pop culture shows has been fun and informative, and I'm glad that MORE SAUCE has enabled me to have this platform."

