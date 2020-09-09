New Shows

WONDERY's HERNAN LOPEZ hosted the podcast network's virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation WEDNESDAY afternoon (9/9), previewing upcoming shows like season two of true crime hit "DR. DEATH" reporting on a different case; "DO NO HARM," a co-production with NBC NEWS; and a series on TEDDY RILEY and New Jack Swing, "JACKED: THE STORY OF NEW JACK SWING," hosted by TARAJI P. HENSON and co-produced by UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP.



Chief Sales Officer LAURIE PRACHER continued the pitch to advertisers, touting "some of the highest (client) renewal rates in the industry" and offering statistics from a pixel-based attribution study showing WONDERY podcasts outperforming others. And actor JUSTIN LONG, host of WONDERY's "LIFE IS SHORT," demonstrated the power of a live read with a brief example promoting BUD LIGHT.

