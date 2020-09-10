Investment Agreement With Songtradr

JAXSTA LIMITED, the AUSTRALIAN company which is one of the world’s largest, dedicated databases of official music credits, announced a strategic five-year commercial agreement in conjunction with an investment with the global B2B music rights and licensing marketplace platform, SONGTRADR.

This exclusive five-year agreement enables JAXSTA PRO members direct access to SONGTRADR’s Neighboring Rights revenue collection service.

JAXSTA CEO/Co-Founder JACQUI LOUEZ SCHOORL stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at SONGTRADR. We believe this new revenue-generating product will also drive increased adoption of JAXSTA PRO subscriptions. This partnership highlights the significant opportunities that exist in solving the data-centric challenges faced by the music industry. SONGTRADR can provide an enhanced global product leveraging the use of official metadata only available through JAXSTA. This service provides an additional benefit that JAXSTA PRO members will be able to access as we continue to grow the capabilities of the platform.”



SONGTRADR CEO/Founder PAUL WILSHIRE added, “JAXSTA has solved a significant piece of the music industry data dilemma and has built a scalable technology solution that integrates neatly into our music rights ecosystem and licensing marketplace. Many artists and musicians around the world have been impacted by loss of earnings from live performance and this partnership allows us to increase our capacity to collect unidentified and unclaimed revenue during these unprecedented times.”



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the live music industry, JAXSTA PRO will be free for the remainder of 2020 in support of the music community through this difficult period.

