Sold

In the sole station sale transaction to appear in the FCC database THURSDAY morning (9/10), CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES OF THE VALLEY, INC. is selling noncommercial Spanish Religion KPCV/PORTALES, NM to TOP O' TEXAS EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION for $12,000, with a $1,000 deposit and $1,000/month payments towards a time brokerage agreement applied to the price.

