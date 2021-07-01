Merger

VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO and VERMONT PBS are merging after the companies' respective boards voted to unite their operations. VPR Pres./CEO SCOTT FINN will head the newly-merged company, with VERMONT PBS Acting CEO STEVE FERREIRA as COO. The new board, composed of current board members of both companies, will be chaired by NICOLE JUNAS RAVLIN, with VERMONT PBS Board Chair MARGUERITE DIBBLE as Vice Chair. The merger's target date is JULY 1, 2021, pending FCC and IRS approval.

“It’s never been more important to strengthen public media and build deeper connections within our community,” said DIBBLE. “After many successful collaborations, we’ve recognized that these two organizations share a mission and vision to connect Vermonters. By teaming up, we will be better positioned to serve the community.”

“The media landscape is rapidly changing, and the needs of our audiences are evolving,” said VPR Board Chair CHARLIE BROWNE. “Together, our talents and complementary offerings will provide our audience with the ability to experience education, news, culture, the arts, and local content in a variety of formats, to meet their individual needs.”

“The staff and supporters of both organizations will play an integral role in shaping the new organization,” said FINN. “Over the next few months, we’ll be reaching out across our listening and viewing areas, to connect with the community as we make plans for the future. .... The talent at these two organizations is tremendous. Their experience, passion, and collective commitment to serving the community inspires me. By coming together, we’ll have the ability to do even more -- tell more stories, enhance promotion of art and culture, share educational resources, and connect neighbors. There’s so much opportunity. This is an exciting moment for all of us.”

“VERMONT PBS and VPR are institutions,” said RAVLIN. “Amid so much change in the world, public media, and the service it provides to VERMONT and its communities, is more important than ever. By coming together we can ensure our mission strengthens and grows for generations to come.”

VPR owns News-Talk WVPS/BURLINGTON, VT (with translators W231BQ/MONTPELIER, VTl W234BD/BOLTON, VT; and W258BJ/ISLAND POND, VT; WRVT and W256CW/RUTLAND, VT (with translator W258AW/MIDDLEBURY, VT); WBTN-F/BENNINGTON, VT; WVBA/BRATTLEBORO, VT, WVPA/ST. JOHNSBURY, CT; and WVPR/WINDSOR, VT (with translators W223AV/MANCHESTER, VT; W227CA/RUPERT, VT; and W258AZ/NEWBURY, VT). It also owns a Classical network comprised of WNCH/NORWICH, VT (with translators W272AU and W280CS/HANOVER, NH, W295AL/WOODSTOCK, VT, and W295AU/MANCHESTER, VT); WOXM/MIDDLEBURY, VT; WOXR/SCHUYLER FALLS, NY (with translator W233BD/BURLINGTON, VT); WVNK/MANCHESTER, VT; WVTI/BRIGHTON, VT; WVTQ/SUNDERLAND, VT (with translator W266AK/RUPERT, VT)l and WVXR/RANDOLPH, VT.

VERMONT PBS (VERMONT ETV, INC.) owns PBS affiliates WETK-TV/BURLINGTON, VT; WVER-TV/RUTLAND, VT; WVTB-TV/ST. JOHNSBURY, VT; and WVTA-TV/WINDSOR, VT and translators in BRATTLEBORO, WILLIAMSTOWN, MANCHESTER, and POWNAL, VT.

