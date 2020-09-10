Burke

Hall of Fame basketball broadcaster DORIS BURKE will add another honor to her resumé when she serves as game analyst for the upcoming NBA Finals on ESPN RADIO, making her the first woman to serve as game analyst for the finals on any platform. BURKE will offer color commentary the conference finals and league finals in the ORLANDO bubble alongside play-by-play voice MARC KESTECHER and analyst JON BARRY.

BURKE was the first female full-time NBA television game analyst when she added that role on ESPN and ABC in 2017 and was the first female national college basketball game analyst.

