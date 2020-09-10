Holmes

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and radio colleagues of former CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATM (KAT COUNTRY 103)/MODESTO, CA afternoon personality DAVE HOLMES, also known for his nickname, “MR. WONDERFUL.” The station posted the news on FACEBOOK last night (9/9), writing, “We lost a longtime member of the KAT family and a true radio legend. R.I.P ‘MR. WONDERFUL.’ You will never be forgotten.”

Citing the “distraction” of chronic pain, HOLMES retired from KATM in 2015 after 23 years with the station, and 35 years in radio (NET NEWS 11/5/15), but continued to voice commercials from his home studio and work on his online station, RETRO RADIO CALIFORNIA. He stated his career in 1974 doing character voices for KGBS/LOA ANGELES before landing his first full time on-air position in 1980.

In a moving FACEBOOK tribute, former KATM PD NIKKI THOMAS (now PD at WXBQ/TRI-CITIES, TN/VA) called him, “the epitome of ‘larger than life’ … He was my coworker and my friend … and the world is a lot more depressing without him in it.”

