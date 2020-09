Phillips

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC and NASHVILLE-based publishing company TAPE ROOM MUSIC have signed songwriter TAYLOR PHILLIPS to a global publishing deal.

PHILLIPS, a NORTH CAROLINA native who began his NASHVILLE journey in 2013, has seen success with three #1 songs including KANE BROWN's “Homesick” and “Good As You” and LUKE COMBS' “Hurricane.”

« see more Net News