ENTERCOM Active Rock WTPT (93.3 PLANET ROCKS)/GREENVILLE, SC in a partnership with THOMAS CREEK BREWERY, GREENVILLE's oldest family-owned brewery, have created two new RISE GUYS craft beers, inspired by the station’s top-rated morning show, THE RISE GUYS, and joining THE RISE GUYS P1 Pilsner that was released in JULY 2018.

The new beers, MATTMAN's Rootin' Tootin' Rooster Red Ale and FAT BOY's Prowlin' Growlin' Golden Ale will be released TODAY and join the THE RISE GUYS P1 Pilsner as part of the collection.

“With question marks surrounding college football season, we decided to create our own rivalry in the form of two new, easy-to-drink ales,” said ENTERCOM GREENVILLE-SPARTANBURG Senior VP/Market Manager STEVE SINICROPI. “Matching their namesake’s unique style and taste, these beers will go head-to-head, and we look forward to our audience responsibly enjoying these new varieties on game day.”

THOMAS CREEK BREWERY Sales Director WILL LAWRENCE said, “THOMAS CREEK BREWERY is extremely proud of these two beers and our partnership with THE RISE GUYS. We will be keeping track of sales to see which beer wins the PALMETTO BEER BOWL.”

