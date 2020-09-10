RIF Unfolding Now

More challenging times ahead for the radio industry. Another RIF is taking place, and this time it's ENTERCOM that is the eye of the unemployment storm.

ALL ACCESS has received a copy of a company-wide memo from ENTERCOM CEO DAVID FIELD:

I’m excited to share some important moves we are making as we continue to transform and improve our organization to best serve our listeners and customers.

As the media world continues to experience rapid changes in technology, consumer preferences and the competitive landscape, so must we continue to reimagine and enhance our programming and sales strategies to ensure that we are meeting evolving listener and customer expectations. We are, of course, not alone. Every media company in the world is making meaningful changes to address new opportunities and competition.

As we have grown rapidly and become one of the nation’s strongest audio content and entertainment companies with a leadership position in radio, podcasting, digital audio and live events, we have developed outstanding new programming and technological capabilities that enable us to better serve our audiences.

Earlier this SUMMER, we formed a team of some of our best, most creative programmers and asked them to apply fresh thinking to reimagine our programming strategies in Country and Alternative. We encouraged them to take full advantage of our outstanding breadth of premium audio content and other capabilities to deliver the best possible listening experience for our audiences. Our mandate to them was unequivocally clear: put the listener first and develop a plan that will improve our product.

They delivered. Today we announce the results of their work as we begin a new chapter in our Country and Alternative formats with enhanced content and listener experiences – connecting our communities with the content they love. Our Country and Alternative audiences will enjoy an improved listening experience driven by the following:

·Putting the Listener First – Deliver the most compelling and engaging audio content, regardless of where it originates

·Continue to Deliver the Best Local Programming – Quality local content remains at the heart of our business and we remain committed to delivering the best local programming with the best and most popular local personalities and deep local community engagement

·Exclusive, New, Curated Content – Tap into our leading radio, podcasting, and digital platforms to generate additional outstanding, unique content to better serve our listeners

·Unique, Exclusive Artist and Superstar Content – Capitalize on our format leadership to create regular exclusive listener content with labels, artists, and influencers, such as superstar artist features, behind-the-scenes access, and other special, must-listen elements.

·Elevate Our Best Programmers and Personalities into Larger Roles – Give our most talented programmers greater responsibilities to reimagine and elevate our content while amplifying some of our top shows across larger regional and national audiences.

Tomorrow, we will host a company-wide town hall and will hear from some of our Brand Managers about the new plans for the Country and Alternative formats and why they are so excited about the enhancements to the listening experience.

In addition, I want to make sure that there are no misunderstandings about the actions we are taking. To be clear, ENTERCOM will remain local, first and foremost. As the industry’s #1 home for premium, original audio content, we will continue to make the industry’s largest investment in local talent. From our iconic local news brands, to our top-ranked music channels, to our unrivaled sports stations – our engaging and compelling personalities remain the heart of our original local programming. We will continue these large investments in our local product and talent, as well as new local features across our brands. In addition, every station will continue to have its own unique playlist driven by a continued commitment to heavy local research.

TODAY, we are also announcing that we will be restructuring our national sales teams to enhance our effectiveness in serving our national customers. We have operated with multiple national teams calling on the same accounts, limiting our ability to focus our communications and hindering our ability to execute as seamlessly as possible on behalf of our national agency and client partnerships. Effective immediately, we are aligning and unifying our national sales teams to make it easier for clients to do business with us while creating more flexibility for national client integration with our brands – locally and at scale across our platform. Our goal is simple: super serve our national clients and agency partners. This will significantly increase our overall value for our partners while accelerating our growth.

While this is an exciting time of growth and transformation and we look forward to the creative opportunities that lie ahead, we also recognize that change is hard. As we make the necessary changes to best serve our listeners and customers, it is difficult to part ways with members of our team who have made significant contributions to our company over the years. We are grateful to them for their service. In order to assist in their transition, we are providing enhanced benefits for each affected individual and wish them the very best.

At the same time, we are excited by the new professional growth opportunities that these changes are enabling across the organization. Many members of our programming and national sales teams, including a significant number of brand managers, personalities, content creators, producers, sales executives and more will be stepping into new, expanded roles. Congratulations to all of those who are being promoted or growing their responsibilities as part of these changes.

With these bold moves, we are taking an important step forward to enhance how we serve our listeners and customers. We are embracing the future and continuing to move forward aggressively to fulfill our potential as a dynamic, growing, world-class leader across every important segment of audio including broadcast radio, podcasting, digital, network, and live events. I am truly excited about our ample opportunities and look forward to continuing our strong progress in the months ahead.

All best,

DAVID

So far, here are some of the names we are hearing that are out, in addition to the round of company layoffs that happened in early APRIL:

ALEK HALVERSON, Interim PD, MD/afternoon host at Country KKWF/SEATTLE: alekhalverson22@gmail.com; (701) 639-8004.

ALYSSA BOCCUZZI, Midday Host and Music Director at Alternative KNDD/SEATTLE: Alyssab323@gmail.com, 203-952-1066.

AMBER BARTON, Midday Host at Country KSON/SAN DIEGO: AmberRaineyOnAir@gmail.com; (619) 548-0032.

CAT THOMAS, OM/PD at Top 40 KNOU, Hot AC KYKY, AC KEZK/ST. LOUIS: cat@catthomas.com; (702) 715-8085.

CHRIS "FISH" SHATEK, Interim Brand Manager/MD/Creative Director/Afternoons at Country KMNB/MINNEAPOLIS: Chrisshatek@gmail.com, 651-357-5183.

DEENA LANG, Midday Host at Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI for five years: @itsdeenalang on social media deena4236@gmail.com.

ERIN AUSTIN, Midday host and Asst. MD at Country KILT-FM (100.3 The Bull)/PORTLAND and Midday host at Country KWJJ (99.5 The Wolf)/PORTLAND after 11 years: ErinAustinonline@gmail.com; 314-704-1977.

GREG RANEIRI, APD/MD/nights at Country KSON/SAN DIEGO post eliminated after six years: g.raneiri@gmail.com; 610-207-3657.

JACK TAYLOR, Producer, Dana & Jayson morning show at Alternative KBZT (Alt 949)/SAN DIEGO eliminated after three years: actjack159@gmail.com.

JARED “MARSHALL” GOLDBERG, APD/middays at Country KMLE/PHOENIX and Cluster Digital Dir. departing after more than four years: imjaredgoldberg@gmail.com; (719) 362-7732.

MANDY JAMES, morning co-host at Country KMNB (102.9 THE WOLF)/MINNEAPOLIS: mandyjkdsn@gmail.com.

NIK RIVERS PD/Afternoon Host at Alternative WLKK/BUFFALO is out after nearly seven years: nik.rivers@yahoo.com; (518) 951-8986.

NINA D (ESPERO), afternoons at Country KMLE/PHOENIX out after eight years: missninad@gmail.com; (480) 258-1354.

TIM RICHARDS, VP/Branding & OM ENTERCOM/PHOENIX, PD Country KMLE, Classic Hits KOOL, (520) 240-0247, tim915@gmail.com. TIM told ALL ACCESS, "The one constant in life is change. That’s the case for me as I have exited my position as VP/Branding for ENTERCOM, PHOENIX. I have a tremendous sense of gratitude for the opportunity, the incredible PHOENIX team and the amazing moments over the past 7-1/2years. The people I’ve gotten to know and work with here are family. They are some of the best in the business. Thanks to DAVE PUGH, PAT PAXTON, JEFF SOTTOLANO, TIM POHLMAN, JEFF KAPUGI and a list of others too long to mention here. Looking forward, I've never given less than 100% of my efforts and my results speak for themselves. I will give the same effort and passion in the next chapter."

TIM TAYLOR, APD at Classic Rock KGON/PORTLAND, Afternoons at Country KWJJ/PORTLAND, Afternoons at AC KSWD/SEATTLE: tim.taylor1@comcast.net; 503-422-3000.

WALT FLAKUS, APD/Afternoon Host at Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE: stabwalt@gmail.com; (240) 277-8285.

ALL ACCESS will do all it can to give those out of work a platform to get the word out. If you are affected by this RIF, please click here and email the details and we will publish them. Good luck to all.

