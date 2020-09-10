Day 2 Opens

Sports (and a little political talk) ruled the opening sessions of the second day of the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT 2020 with presentations from ESPN and BARSTOOL SPORTS leading the agenda and WESTWOOD ONE podcast host and pro wrestling superstar CHRIS JERICHO co-hosting the event. The early sessions were short on program announcements and long on pitches to advertisers, the raison d'etre for the event in the first place.



"ESPN DAILY" host PABLO TORRE hosted ESPN's session, streaming live from his living room and chatting with "SVPOD" host and "SPORTSCENTER" anchor SCOTT VAN PELT about sports' power to unify and with FIVETHIRTYEIGHT's NATE SILVER and "START HERE" host BRAD MIELKE on politics and the 2020 election. The session also promoted the new "ESPN INVESTIGATES" podcast series, beginning with "BLOODLINES," WRIGHT THOMPSON's examination of the deaths of race horses, and the company's representation of ABC AUDIO and NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC.



"El Presidente" DAVE PORTNOY hosted the BARSTOOL SPORTS session, tracing the company's growth from "mom's basement" to its present status. Former NFL and MLB star DEION SANDERS host of BARSTOOL's new "21ST AND PRIME," followed PORTNOY with a preview of the show; the presentation also highlighted the BARSTOOL roster of existing podcasts, including the signature "PARDON MY TAKE" and "CALL HER DADDY," CEO ERIKA NARDINI's "TOKEN CEO," and ALEX RODRIGUEZ' "THE CORP."



VIACOMCBS' presentation repeated the news announced YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 9/9) that the company has inked a three-year deal with iHEARTMEDIA to develop podcasts based on its brands and intellectual property, including new podcasts based on "THE DAILY SHOW" and MTV's "YO! MTV RAPS." The session, oddly themed with the song "Happy Together" as sung by celebrities representing the company's cable networks including KEVIN COSTNER, DIDDY, HILARY DUFF, RUPAUL, MICHAEL CHIKLIS, SNOOKI, and many others, took the form of an animated pitch to "Adstronauts." VIACOMCBS also promoted its NICKELODEON PODCASTS, with shows on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, the AVATAR series, "BLUE'S CLUES," and "ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?.; CBS SPORTS; and SHOWTIME SPORTS.

