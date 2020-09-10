Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE's historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM will double the amount of in-venue audience members for its upcoming show with BRETT YOUNG, TOMORROW (9/11). The event will mark the second show allowing a live audience as part of the RYMAN's livestream concert series, "Live at The RYMAN." The first show to welcome back a limited live audience was with SCOTTY MCCREERY last FRIDAY (9/4), with 125 audience members allowed (NET NEWS 9/1). There will be a total of 250 tickets available for YOUNG's performance.

The RYMAN has developed plans in partnership with the NASHVILLE PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT and VANDERBILT HEALTH to ensure the safety of guests, artists and staff. Operating plans include physically distanced in-venue “pod” seating, mandatory masks for all guests as well as RYMAN operations and production staff, designated restrooms, no food or beverage service (with the exception of a complimentary bottled water), temperature checks for all RYMAN staff and enhanced cleaning practices.

