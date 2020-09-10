Seattle Affiliates

HUBBARD RADIO Adult Standards KIXI-A and brokered News-Talk KKNW-A (ALTERNATIVE TALK)/SEATTLE has signed up with iHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK (TTWN) 24/7 NEWS division for NBC NEWS RADIO newscasts.



“We are thrilled to partner with HUBBARD RADIO to provide their SEATTLE stations with quality, trusted newsroom content,” said TTWN SVP/Affiliate Sales JACK DUNKLE. “This partnership signifies our continued dedication to provide our media partners with audience-driven, tailored news solutions, available at the top and bottom of every hour.”



HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE OM SCOTT MAHALICK said, “24/7 NEWS has flexible business models and a variety of news content available to fit each station’s unique needs. We are proud to partner with TTWN to provide our SEATTLE stations with NBC NEWS, a trusted, credible worldwide brand with years of experience.”

