KIXI, KKNW/Seattle Sign Up For Total Traffic And Weather Network's NBC News Radio
September 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM (PT)
HUBBARD RADIO Adult Standards KIXI-A and brokered News-Talk KKNW-A (ALTERNATIVE TALK)/SEATTLE has signed up with iHEARTMEDIA's TOTAL TRAFFIC AND WEATHER NETWORK (TTWN) 24/7 NEWS division for NBC NEWS RADIO newscasts.
“We are thrilled to partner with HUBBARD RADIO to provide their SEATTLE stations with quality, trusted newsroom content,” said TTWN SVP/Affiliate Sales JACK DUNKLE. “This partnership signifies our continued dedication to provide our media partners with audience-driven, tailored news solutions, available at the top and bottom of every hour.”
HUBBARD RADIO SEATTLE OM SCOTT MAHALICK said, “24/7 NEWS has flexible business models and a variety of news content available to fit each station’s unique needs. We are proud to partner with TTWN to provide our SEATTLE stations with NBC NEWS, a trusted, credible worldwide brand with years of experience.”
