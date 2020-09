2020 CMT Music Awards

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT) from various outdoor locations in and around NASHVILLE. The show will broadcast on CMT, with a six-network simulcast across sister channels MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND.

For more information, visit www.CMT.com.

